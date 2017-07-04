Corey Coleman sings ‘Party in the USA’ in latest Browns video

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas is putting his teammates’ knowledge of American history to the test.

In the latest “Joe Thomas Hour” video, the 10-time Pro Bowler quizzes Corey Coleman and Jason McCourty.

Thomas runs through a list of names, testing the pair on who signed the Declaration of Independence. He also asks them their favorite thing about the Fourth of July.

One of the highlights? Coleman’s rendition of Miley Cyrus’ hit “Party in the USA” when asked for a patriotic song.

