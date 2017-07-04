× Body pulled from Tinker’s Creek identified as 15-year-old

BEDFORD, Ohio– The body recovered from Tinker’s Creek has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified 15-year-old Jalen Wise, of Garfield Heights.

Two people on horseback found the teen near Egbert Road in the Cleveland Metroparks Bedford Reservation Monday morning.

Wise went missing just before 6 p.m. Saturday while swimming with some friends in a remote area near Willis Park. Fire officials said the teen slid off a rock and into the creek, then was swept away by the current.

Emergency workers and volunteers searched as part of the recovery efforts on Sunday and Monday.

There are signs in the area telling people not to swim.

