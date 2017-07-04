Bank, Dairy Queen robbed in Stark County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two robberies that happened over the last few days.

Deputies were called to the PNC Bank on Whipple Avenue Northwest Friday evening. No weapon was seen.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, white gloves, jeans and boots.

Then at about 6 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the Dairy Queen on Hills and Dales Road.

According to investigators, the suspect demanded money from the drawer and indicated he had a weapon. He had a white T-shirt tied around his head to cover his face and he was wearing white gloves.

The man got away in a red or maroon, four-door car with a temporary license plate. The sheriff’s office said it was possibly a Kia Rio.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the anonymous tip line at 330-451-3937.