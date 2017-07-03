VIDEO: Stow police officer rescues baby ducks from storm drain

STOW, Ohio — It seems like we’ve heard this story before, but it truly never gets old to hear: A caring police officer goes the extra mile to rescue some baby ducks … seven, to be exact.
And the video does not disappoint.
Stow police posted the adorable rescue on its Facebook page.
It shows the officer chest-deep in a storm drain as he delicately picks up the quacklings and places them in the grass.
The newly-freed ducks then scurry to safety.
On the count of three: Awwwww!
