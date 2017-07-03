Troopers look to identify unconscious man found in Grafton Township

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol needs the public’s help identifying a man who was found unconscious in Grafton Township Monday morning.

A passerby spotted the man on Cowley Road north of state Route 303 at about 10 a.m. and stopped to help. The patrol said the man appeared to be suffering from a medical condition and foul play is not suspected.

The man was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

According to the patrol, he is about 55 years old, bald and does not have facial hair. He was wearing gray jogging shorts, a T-shirt and lime green Saucony running shoes. He has no visible scars, marks or tattoos, and had no identification on his person.

The highway patrol did not release a photo of the man.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 330-365-5045 or Lt. Carlos Smith at 740-630-8936.