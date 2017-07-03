× The 2017 Swings-N-Things StayCation is back!

The FOX 8 Swings-N-Things StayCation is back – $137 value for just $88!!! Each package includes a ONE DAY 2017 “KARTS PLUS” WRISTBAND which includes the following UNLIMITED PLAY ATTRACTIONS for the day:

Grand Prix Go-Kart Rides

Rookie Track Go-Kart Rides

Rounds of Miniature Golf

Bumper Boat Rides

Play in Kid’s Korner Indoor Play Area

PLUS, each package includes a $10 FOOD & BEVERAGE VOUCHER valid to use at the Swings-N-Things Ice Creamery located inside the Gameroom.

About Swings-N-Things:

We are Cleveland’s favorite family fun park. Where else can you find two Go-Kart tracks, two award winning Mini Golf courses, Bumper Boats, one of the largest Batting Ranges in the mid-west, a two-story Gameroom, Kid’s Korner, award winning Homemade Ice Cream, and Paintball THIS CLOSE TO HOME?! Olmsted Falls, an easy drive from any Cleveland suburb.