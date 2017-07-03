Report: Chauncey Billups withdrawn from consideration for front-office job with Cavs

Chauncey Billups, who was reportedly being considered for a front-office job with the Cleveland Cavaliers has withdrawn from consideration.

That’s according to ESPN NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski‏.

Monday morning he tweeted:

“Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for Cleveland’s President of Basketball Operations job, league sources tell ESPN.”

According to the Associated Press, Billups met twice recently with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, who is looking for a new general manager after parting ways with David Griffin when the sides were unable to negotiate a contract extension.

A five-time All-Star, Billups would have had to uproot his family in Denver to take the job.

Billups told ESPN, “… presently, the timing just isn’t right to delve into that role in Cleveland. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on broadcasting and my other business endeavors.”

