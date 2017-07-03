Recovery mission to find missing teen who slid into Tinker’s Creek resumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Ohio -- A 15-year-old boy remains missing after sliding into Tinker's Creek Saturday night.

The recovery efforts to bring him home, and give his family closure, resumed at 8 a.m. Monday.

Crews are heading back to the Bedford Reservation to being their search, which has been suspended several times in the past few days because of the rough waters in the creek.

Bedford fire officials say crews only get a few hours to search before the waters become to dangerous for them.

They're hoping for better conditions today, as no hard rain has contributed to the already-high water levels. Now, they are hoping to reach the areas they weren't able to search over the weekend.

The teenager went missing just before 6 p.m. Saturday when he and some friends were swimming in a remote area near Willis Park, officials said. Bedford Fire Chief Dave Nagy says the boy slid off a rock formation similar to a water slide, and into the creek, before being swept away by a current.

There are signs posted in the area urging people not to swim.

"It's a well-known area down there, you know, they call it the shoot. This isn't the first time, unfortunately, won't be the last time, we're down there because while we were there doing a rescue, there were four teenage girls on their way down to go down the shoot," Chief Nagy told Fox 8's Jessica Dill.

The boy has not yet been identified.

