Race track remembers 16-year-old star driver killed in Jefferson Township crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMPSON, Ohio-- Thompson Raceway Park fell silent to honor a local teenage driver who was killed in a tragic accident.

Joshua Evans was a standout junior dragster who frequently raced and won at the Geauga County track.

“His second full year, he was the track champion and the Civision 3 champ,” said his mother Tammy Evans-Wotring.

The 16-year-old was killed Friday morning driving in Jefferson Township with a friend.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck ran a stop sign at Clay Street and Chapel Road, and struck Josh’s car.

Josh was killed almost instantly. His 15-year-old passenger remains in critical condition.

“He wasn’t doing anything wrong and someone takes his life,” said Tom Evans, Josh’s father. “It’s just absolutely horrible and unthinkable.”

A special public dragster procession was held before the racers “lit up the tree” Monday. Loved ones then gathered privately to fire up Josh’s dragster one more time.

They all remembered the teen as a fearless and fun person, who would go out of his way to help out his friends and family.

The accident remains under investigation and possible charges are being considered for the driver who hit Josh .