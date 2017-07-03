Pop-up shop to offer Cleveland-made vintage fashions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It's a throwback in time to Cleveland's bustling garment industry.

A pop-up shop in Cleveland Heights is offering authentic, never-before-worn, vintage clothes made in Cleveland.

Steve Presser and Debbie Gulyas found thousands of pieces in a warehouse.

All of the fashion treausres were manufactured by the Ohio Knitting Mills. The company grew to become one of the largest knitwear manufactures in the United states and produced private label knitwear for department stores like Sears and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The clothes will be sold at their store at 1782 Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights until at least July 15th. The store is open from noon - 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The store is open from noon - 6 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Monday.

Nothing in the collection costs more than $45. Many of the items are just $15 or $20.