Police release new information after man charged in murders of two people in Parma Heights

​PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man has been charged in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a Parma Heights home last month.

Thomas Knuff has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder. Court records state he stabbed John Mann and Regina Capobianco, a mother-of-three, multiple times on May 11.

At a press conference Monday morning, authorities said Knuff and Capobianco became pen pals as they were both serving time behind bars.

Police believe Mann and Capobianco were dating.

Knuff is scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Monday morning. He is being held on a $10-million bond.

Officers discovered the bodies on June 21 in a Nelwood Road home while doing a welfare check for a missing woman.

