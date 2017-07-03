Police officer in Orwell given Narcan after possible opioid overdose while responding to scene

ORWELL, Ohio — A police officer with the Orwell Police Department was treated after coming into contact with an unknown substance and showing the signs of a possible opioid overdose.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened as the officer was following up on a “found property complaint.”

EMS administered Naloxone and the officer was transported to the hospital for observation.

While helping the police department, two Orwell firefighters who came in contact with the officer’s patrol car developed minor skin irritations.

As a precaution, both firefighters were taken to the hospital for observation. All three were released from the hospital in good condition.

An investigation continues.