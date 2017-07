Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What to expect today: Good news for the remainder of the 4th of July weekend! There’s only a slim chance of a few showers/thunder through mid-afternoon Monday (mainly south). Otherwise, we are in the clear!

What to expect this week: The next best chance for showers and storms will be mid-week, but highs will still be in the low-80s, which is about average for early-July.

**Click here for the complete forecast**