Defiant Susan Boyle on bullies: ‘Why should I move out because of teenagers who behave like that?’

EDINBURGH, Scotland — The woman who skyrocketed to international fame after singing “I Dreamed a Dream” on “Britain’s Got Talent” back in 2009 is speaking out about the bullies that are harassing her near her childhood home.

According to the Daily Mail, Susan Boyle said a group of teenage thugs chased her to the door of the West Lothian home she grew up in.

Boyle said the teens threw stones at the bus she was on and set fire to paper and launched it at her.

“Why would I move out because of a group of teenagers who behave like that,” she told the Daily Mail. “They are bullies who shout and throw things, but it is my home and where I feel safe.”

“I love my neighbors, they are the most beautiful group of people who always look out for me and make sure I am OK,” she said.

“It’s where I grew up with my mum and dad and it has memories,” Boyle told the Daily Mail. “Why should I move because of a group of daft laddies, who at 15 years old should know to behave better?”

Boyle was diagnosed with a form of mild autism known as Asperger syndrome back in 2013. She said she endured bullying as a child, as well.

Boyle was all smiles as she walked the red carpet at a movie premier in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sunday night.

Susan Boyle attends the world premiere for 'England is mine' 71st Edinburgh International Film Festival link Photo https://t.co/uZj3J15klD pic.twitter.com/64UNhIMgE5 — SusanBoylefans1 (@SusanBoylefans1) July 3, 2017