Cleveland police: Homicide suspect kills self; unidentified remains found

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a homicide that ended with the alleged suspect taking his own life.

Police say officers responded on Saturday evening to the 12800 block of Longmead Avenue for a wellness check. They later found out that a violent crime may have happened there, and went searching for the suspect, police have identified as Hector Diaz.

On Sunday, Lorain police officers located Diaz in the 4600 block of Oberlin Avenue. They tried to communicate with him before he suffered a “fatal self-inflicted injury,” Cleveland police said in a news release.

Diaz was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later found unidentified remains where Diaz was located.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the remains.

