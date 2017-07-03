62 dogs from Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter get new homes

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio– It’s been a busy weekend at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter!

Over Fourth of July weekend, 44 dogs were adopted. A total of 62 found new homes this week and eight were returned to their owners.

It was part of the shelter’s Adoptapalooza. The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter likes to clear the cages around the holiday because so many pets are lost around this time.

There are still some adorable dogs up for adoption.

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View. Find more information here.