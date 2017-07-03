30-year-old killed in Canton Township shooting

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man.

Deputies were called to a house on 49th Street Southwest for a report of shots fired at about 5:35 p.m. Monday. They found the victim had been shot.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office identified him as Michael W. Christensen.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.