16-year-old killed, 15-year-old seriously injured in car crash in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

According to the Ashtabula Post of the highway patrol, the crash happened on June 30 at 11:05 a.m. and involved three vehicles.

A 2001 Saturn was traveling eastbound on Clay Street, approaching the intersection for Chapel Road.

A 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Chapel Road, approaching the stop sign at Clay Street.

A 2006 Ford pick-up truck was southbound on Chapel Road and ran the stop sign, striking the Saturn in the driver’s side door, pushing it off the roadway into a utility pole.

The 2006 Ford then struck the 2016 Ford as he was approaching the stop sign.

The driver of the Saturn, Joshua R. Evans, 16, of Leroy, was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

A passenger in the Saturn, Louis Diamond, 15, of Painesville, was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Both Evans and Diamond were wearing their seat belts.

Riverside Local Schools posted on Facebook its condolences to the Evans family. The school said, “Joshua was a terrific person and will be truly missed.” Grief counselors were available until noon at the high school today.

The 33-year-old driver of the 2006 Ford was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 83-year-old driver of the 2016 Ford was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Clay Street and Chapel Road is a four-way intersection with stop signs clearly marked for traffic on Chapel Road.

There are no stop signs for traffic on Clay Street. There are also clearly visible signs on Chapel Road indicating that cross traffic does not stop.

This crash remains under investigation.