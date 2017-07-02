Warren police ask public for help finding man missing since June 25

WARREN, Ohio – Warren City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 63-year-old man who has not been seen since June 25.

Norman Glen Williams was last seen by relatives on Hoyt Street Southwest in Warren at noon on the 25th. He has not been seen by his relatives since then. The concern is that Williams has a mental condition and may be in need of his medication.

He is known to frequently visit gas stations in and around the city of Warren.

Williams is 6’1″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.