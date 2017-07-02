Video: jet skiers pull burning boat away from boats, homes on Catawba Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy of Fox 8 viewer Laura Duffy

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio - Some quick-thinking jet skiers grabbed the trailing lines of a burning boat and pulled it away from other boats and homes on Catawba Island Sunday.

The Coast Guard confirms to Fox 8 that the boat was being gassed up at Catawba Landing gas station on West Harbor at around 1:30 p.m. when it caught fire. No one was on the boat at the time, and people were able to release the boat from the dock to prevent further damage.

However, once released, the boat began drifting toward other boats and lakeside homes. That was when several jet skiers sprang into action. They grabbed a line that was trailing off of the boat and pulled it to a safer area, as directed by firefighters. The firefighters were then able to put the blaze out.

The Coast Guard reports that no one was injured in this at all.