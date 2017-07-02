Snack alert: Hostess Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies are here

KANSAS CITY, Mo – Chocolate cake, peanut butter filling…all wrapped up as an iconic Hostess Twinkie. It’s real.

And you should be seeing them on store shelves soon, if not right now.

Photo courtesy: Business Wire

The company introduced the latest version of the ever-popular Twinkie just days ago, much to the delight of snack food lovers everywhere.  It comes just after Hostess rolled out Chocolate Cake Twinkies.

The snack cake – starting to appear on store shelves now – is sold in single-serve and multi-pack formats.

 