Search resumes for teen who fell into Tinker’s Creek

BEDFORD, Ohio -- The search for a 15-year-old who fell into Tinker's Creek Saturday evening resumed Sunday morning.

According to Bedford Fire Department Chief Nagy, the teenager slid down the embankment into the creek at around 6 p.m. near Willis Park. Rescuers began searching Tinker's Creek, which is in the Bedford Reservation.

Officials suspended the search at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday because of rough waters from the heavy rainfall in the area.

41.375907 -81.576638