Search for teen missing from Tinker’s Creek suspended for Sunday

BEDFORD, Ohio – The search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at the Bedford Reservation in Tinker’s Creek has been called off for Sunday.

According to Bedford Fire Chief David Nagy, water conditions are simply too dangerous for rescuers to continue their recovery efforts.

On Sunday, 56 rescuers, including volunteer kayakers, helped in the search for the teen.

Nagy says that crews do have an idea of where they may find him, but that conditions prevent them from continuing further. He did confirm that this is a recovery and not a rescue effort.

The teenager was swimming in the creek Saturday evening at around 6 p.m. near Willis Park. Rescuers began searching Tinker’s Creek, which is in the Bedford Reservation, but called off the search around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, also due to safety concerns.

This is the statement that was released Sunday morning:

“On Saturday, July 1 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Cleveland Metroparks Rangers received a report of a 15-year-old male missing in Bedford Reservation. The teen was reported to have been last seen in Tinker’s Creek. A recovery effort has resumed this morning with assistance from Cleveland Metroparks Rangers, Bedford Police Department, Bedford Fire Department, Southwest Emergency Response Team, Hillcrest Emergency Response Team and National Park Service.”

Crews will be back on scene at 8 a.m. Monday to resume the recovery efforts.

