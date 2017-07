CLEVELAND РThe  Cleveland Cavaliers have signed a deal with free agent Kyle Korver.

The Vertical was the first to report that the deal is for 3 years and is worth $22 million.

Free agent Kyle Korver has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2017

Korver came to Cleveland in a trade from Atlanta and made it to his first NBA Finals. The 36-year-old averaged 10.1 points and shot a league-best 45.1 percent on 3-pointers during the regular season. He averaged 5.8 points during the playoffs.

