New Ohio driving law impacts first-time adult drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new change to an Ohio law could impact first-time adult drivers, 10TV reports.

Starting on July 1, people over the age of 18, who don’t pass the driving exam on their first attempt, will be required to take an abbreviated driving course.

Minors are required to complete driving courses with eight hours of in-car instruction and 24 hours of classroom instruction before they take a driving exam.

The state of Ohio waives those requirements for adults; the new abbreviated course would require adults to complete a four-hour course online or in-person, plus four hours of behind-the-wheel training with an instructor, or 24 hours with a licensed driver 21 or older.

