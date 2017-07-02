Indians have 5 players named to 2017 MLB All-Star roster plus: Tito as manager!

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians will be sending 5 players to the 2017 All-Star game!

We have five All-Stars for the first time since 2004! https://t.co/f46rkgtvj0 pic.twitter.com/qClGQ50ZOD — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 2, 2017

That’s the first time the Tribe has had 5 All-Stars since 2004. The team tied with Washington, New York Yankees and the Astros for the most individual selections.

Of course, the American League is being managed by Indians’ Terry Francona. He’s bringing his whole coaching staff with him.

Jose Ramírez was selected as the third base starter for the game, the team’s first fan-voted starter since 2001. This is his first All-Star game.

Thank you Cleveland!!! I'm just a kid from the Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) July 2, 2017

Right-hander Corey Kluber was chosen by the Baseball Office of the Commissioner. It’s his second time on the roster.

Reliever Andrew Miller was chosen via player voting for his second All-Star appearance. He was chosen by player voting.

Outfielder Michael Brantley (aka Dr. Smooth) is making his second trip to the All-Star game. He was voted in by fellow players.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor was also voted in by his fellow players. This is his second straight season going to the All-Star festivities.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played in Miami at Marlins Park on July 11,

Go Tribe!!