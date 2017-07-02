× Cleveland Heights police arrest suspect in shooting death of 15-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A murder suspect is expected to be formally charged Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said Sunday that a 17-year-old male from Cleveland was taken into custody Friday for the June 28th murder of 15-year-old Dre’Eon Gray.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect is not being named until formal charges are filed.

Charges are expected to be filed on Monday.

The chief said the investigation is still continuing.