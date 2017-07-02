× After SWAT call, Lorain police searching for shooting suspect

LORAIN, Ohio – SWAT teams were called out to a Lorain home Sunday after a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital.

Police say that they were called to West 22nd and Beech Avenue Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Right after this, a victim who is thought to be related to the call arrived at Mercy Hospital in Lorain.

At this point, SWAT was called out to the Beech Avenue house to make sure there were no other victims inside the home. None were found.

The victim in the shooting is in grave condition and police say he is not expected to survive his injuries. They have not released his name yet, and detectives are continuing their investigation.