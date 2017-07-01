Weiner dogs invade Kent next weekend at Northeast Ohio Dachshund Picnic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio -- The 20th annual Northeast Ohio Dachshund Picnic is coming up next weekend.

Weiner dogs invade Plum Creek Park in Kent on Saturday, July 8, from noon until 5 p.m.

The event features a costume contest, balloon animals, children's author Nadine Poper, food, raffles, and plenty of vendors!

The picnic is free, but you are asked to make a donation of one dollar per dog you bring.

People are also asked to bring a bag of dry dog food to donate to the Portage County Dog Warden.

