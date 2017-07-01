U2 gets ready to rock Cleveland with Joshua Tree Tour 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - U2 is ready to rock and roll as they play Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday night. The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic fifth album.

The show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety. A sell-out crowd of around 55,000 is expected.

Gates opened at 5 p.m. Opening act One Republic takes the stage at 7 p.m.

If you go to the concert, however, there are some rules about what you can and cannot bring.

Since FirstEnergy is an NFL stadium, the NFL's clear bag policy will be enforced. Small, clear bags smaller than 12x6x12 inches are allowed. Click here for the specifics of the policy. There is a bag check available for $10.

Banners and signs must not obstruct anyone's view and cannot be on poles or sticks. They must be "in good taste," according to concert promoter Live Nation's website.

Cameras are fine, but no selfie sticks, Go-Pros or monopods.

The Joshua Tree, which was released in 1987, includes hits like “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”