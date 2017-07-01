Sources: Iman Shumpert subject of Cavs-Rockets trade talks

CLEVELAND – Is Iman Shumpert on the trading block out of Cleveland?

ESPN is reporting that the Cavs have had serious talks with the Houston Rockets on a deal to send Shumpert to Houston.

Sources: Cleveland, Houston engaged in serious talks on an Iman Shumpert deal. Story: https://t.co/hej7AHGXaD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Shumpert signed a 4-year, $40 million dollar contract during the 2015 season. By trading Shumpert, the committed salaries in Cleveland would drop from $125 million to $115 million guaranteed, $4 million below the luxury tax.

NBA free agency officially kicked off Saturday. It’s already been a busy first day…stay tuned!