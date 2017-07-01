PHOTOS: Flooding across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Heavy rains swept across Northeast Ohio Friday evening, leaving a trail of debris in some places, and heavy flooding in others.

Some of the harder hit areas were in Brooklyn and Parma, where the water flooded cars and shut down roads for hours Friday night.

**Read more about Friday’s flooding, here**

Are you still cleaning up from the heavy rains? Still experiencing flooding in your neighborhood?

If it’s safe to do so, submit your pictures, below.

Mobile users can send pictures to tips@fox8.com.