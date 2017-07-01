× Parma Heights homeowner says basement flooded with ‘human feces’

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — One day after torrential rain, some in Parma Heights are still working to clean up raw sewage from their basements.

“It’s human feces, it’s sewer water that is coming up,” said distraught homeowner Carolyn Ehlert. “We were crying last night after calling all these people to help and they can’t come until Monday or later.”

Ehlert says she is still financially recovering from the last major flood in April. Friday Ehlert says about two feet of standing raw sewage water filled her basement.

“Get on the city do something for the elderly,” said Carl Miller as he began to cry. “We’re done … this will wipe us out.”

Parma Heights along with neighboring cities frequently experience flooding. Fox 8 spoke with the Mayor of Parma who is working to address the issue in hopes it helps everyone that shares sewer lines.

“I share their frustrations. Nothing is worse as a home owner than coming home to a flooded basement,” said Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter. “We are working systemically with the Cuyahoga County Public Works, making continued improvement and working with our partners at Regional Sewer. We hope there is additional infrastructure help coming from the federal government as well.”

DeGeeter says they have inspected and cleaned both sanitary and storm sewers. He cautions there is no quick fix to this problem but he along with neighboring communities are working together to find a long term solution.

