Ohio teen bit by shark during Hilton Head vacation

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — An Ohio teenager says she received lacerations on her leg when she was bitten by a shark last month at a South Carolina beach.

Reagan Readnour, 14, of Lewis Center, says that she felt something tug at her leg while using a boogie board in waist-deep water at Hilton Head Island on June 18. The Ohio teen says she and her brother didn’t realize what had happened until they noticed her blood in the water.

She says a doctor who treated multiple cuts to her thigh and calf told her it was a shark bite. Hilton Head Hospital spokeswoman Lydia Hill confirmed a patient was treated for a shark bite on June 18.

The teen says the cuts and bruises are healing, but she has a slight limp.