Ohio EPA: Berea water lead levels now in compliance with state/federal levels

BEREA, Ohio – The City of Berea has released a statement from the Ohio EPA announcing that further testing has found that its water treatment plant is in compliance with state and federal levels.

According to the latest round of testing, the EPA says that lead and copper levels are within allowable limits:

The City of Berea has completed all required lead and copper testing this monitoring period. The City of Berea’s 90th percentile (90 percent of sample results below this value) for lead was 8.27 Micrograms per liter (µg/L). When the 90th percentile for lead sample results is at 15 µg/L or above, the City of Berea Water Treatment Plant is triggered to take action to correct the exceedance.

On June 29, the city said that testing at its water treatment plant found lead in the drinking water distribution system. According to a press release from the city, the plant detected lead in levels exceeding the federal and state action level from June 2 – 15, 2017 of sampling.

When the results of the earlier testing were announced, the city offered residents a free water test through three laboratories. They city will continue to offer one free test that must be done before July 30th.

Here are the labs that residents should contact if they want a water test:

Biosolutions LLC.

10180 Queens Way #6

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

440-708-2999

CWM Environmental, Inc.

4450 Johnson Parkway, Unit B

Cleveland, OH 44128

216-663-0808

NEORSD Analytical Services

4747 East 49th Street

Cuyahoga Heights, OH 44125

216-641-6000

Here are the steps Berea says the public can take to reduce lead exposure:

Running the water for 30 seconds to 2 minutes, until it is noticeably colder before using it to flush out the lead;



Using only cold water to drink or prepare baby formula;



For more information on the health effects of lead, visit

U.S. EPA’s website at www.epa.gov/lead.

41.366161 -81.854303