Melt Bar and Grilled announces 11th location in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Good news, grilled cheese lovers: There’s a new Melt Bar and Grilled location coming to Northeast Ohio.

The newest full-service Melt Bar and Grilled spot will be located in Canton’s Belden Village Mall, in a new building on the north side of the mall.

It’s expected to open in November, but an official date has not yet been announced.

The latest Melt will feature the same style of design that fans recognize in the other restaurants, Melt said on its website.

“Canton is the birthplace of football,” said Matt Fish of Melt Bar and Grilled. “And we are ready to tee it up and kick off our eleventh Melt location there.”

Melt Bar and Grilled is located in Lakewood, Independence, Cedar Point, Cleveland Heights, Columbus, Mentor, Akron, Legacy Village and on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

