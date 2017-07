Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We are aiming for a dry, pleasant evening for the U2 concert!

The band can only be impressed with a gorgeous summer evening in the CLE, right?

As for the rest of the weekend, high temps will top off in the 80s along with higher humidity which will continue through the 4th of July Holiday.

Here's an hour-by-hour look  for the evening's festivities: