Doubleheader game one: Tribe ties it up, but loses to Tigers late

DETROIT, MI - JULY 1: Center fielder Bradley Zimmer #4 of the Cleveland Indians lays out to catch a fly ball hit by Mikie Mahtook of the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader during the second inning at Comerica Park on July 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera homered for Detroit.

With the score tied at 4 in the seventh and Martinez on first, Castellanos hit his fifth triple of the season off the out-of-town scoreboard in right-center.

Bryan Shaw (2-3) intentionally walked Victor Martinez, putting runners on the corners, but Mikie Mahtook flared an RBI single to left to make it 6-4. James McCann’s single brought home Victor Martinez to give the Tigers a three-run lead.

