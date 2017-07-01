Cleveland Fire Department cools things off with ice cream social

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Division of Fire has decided to cool things off this summer – with ice cream!

The department is hosting a series of ice cream socials throughout the city over the next few weeks. In addition to the ice cream, everyone who attends gets to tour the fire station, meet the firefighters and even take part in some wellness checks, since EMS, Red Cross and MetroHealth workers will also be on hand.

On July 1, the social was held at Fire Station #4 on Lorain Avenue.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the socials, which are held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

July 15: Fire Station #41 at 3090 E. 116th Street

July 22: Fire Station #13 at 6835 Broadway Avenue

August 5: Fire Station #39 at 15637 Lorain Avenue

The ice cream socials are part of Mayor Frank Jackson’s “Healthy Neighborhoods Initiatives” and efforts to create a happy, safer summer.