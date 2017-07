CLEVELAND – The Cavs have added a point guard to their roster.

Jose Calderon has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal.

Calderon’s representatives tweeted out the news on Saturday evening.

A big congratulations to our guy @JmCalderon on reaching an agreement with the @cavs! — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) July 2, 2017

Calderon played in 41 games for the Lakers and Hawks during the 2016-2017 season.

He averaged 3 points per game, and 2 assists. Those were career lows for the veteran point guard who will back up Kyrie Irving.