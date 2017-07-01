Bedford Fire Department suspends search for teen who fell into Tinker’s Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Ohio - The Bedford Fire Department has decided to suspend the search for the night for a teenager that slipped into Tinker's Creek Saturday evening.

Fire Chief David Nagy tells Fox 8 that the 15-year-old slid down the embankment into the creek at around 6 p.m. near Willis Park. Rescuers began searching Tinker's Creek, which is in the Bedford Reservation.

The search was suspended at around 8:30 p.m. and plans are for it to resume Sunday morning. Chief Nagy says that the waters from yesterday's rainfall are still rough and they began to get concerned about rescuers safety.

