WOOSTER, Ohio– The Wooster Police Department has a new member on the force. Say hello to K-9 Lucky!

The pooch started this week with his handler Patrolman Carl Festa.

On Wednesday, the partners stopped by the LuK Learning Academy day care to visit with the children. Festa taught the students and staff about K-9 training. Of course, Lucky posed for photos and had time for a few head scratches.

Good boy, Lucky!