Weather forces Cleveland Orchestra to cancel 28th Annual Star-Spangled Spectacular, fireworks

CLEVELAND - Mother Nature had other plans for the Cleveland Orchestra Friday night, as heavy rains caused the cancellation of the Star-Spangled Banner Spectacular

The 28th Annual Star-Spangled Spectacular kicks off the Fourth of July festivities in Northeast Ohio Friday night.

The event, with live music from the world-renown Cleveland Orchestra, starts at 6 p.m. on Mall B, between the Global Center for Health Innovation and Cleveland Public Auditorium. The event is free, music and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

No word yet on if the festivities will be rescheduled.