Unforgettable: man meets “Angel” who rescued him days after he fell from cliff

ELYRIA, Ohio – It was the smile and kindness a complete stranger showed him, that Jerry Muskiewicz, says he will never forget.

“He is an angel to me,” Muskiewicz says, when talking about Andre Taylor of Elyria. “I didn’t think I had any strength left, and then there he was right in front of me willing to help.”

Muskiewicz went hiking May 18 in Elyria, when he tripped and fell down a 60 foot cliff. He landed in a ravine. Over the next four days, he found the strength to crawl hundreds of yards, trying to find help.

“All I could think about was getting some water,” Muskiewicz told Fox 8. “I was in such pain but I knew I had to keep moving if I was going to find help.”

Muskiewicz was in the area of the Valley Of The Eagles Golf Course, which was being renovated and closed to the public.

After four days, without any food or water, he was just about ready to give up but that’s when he spotted a man on a mower. He started yelling, and waving his arms, and Taylor saw him.

“At first I thought I was imagining it,” Taylor said. “But then I realized there was a person there that needed help.”

Taylor, who works several jobs to make ends meet, gave the stranger everything he had on him that day, his cold Powerade, food, and the shirt off his back.

“It was the right thing to do,” Taylor said. “I am just so glad he is OK.”

Muskiewicz broke his leg, hip, and wrist. He spent several weeks in the hospital.

“I knew that as soon as I could walk , I wanted to come back to the golf course and find him, he’s an angel to me,” Muskiewicz said. “I wish I had more to give him. But I wanted to get him a new shirt, and some Powerade.”

Taylor said the gifts weren’t necessary.

“It’s just great to see him walking,” Taylor said.

Muskiewicz says it will be several more weeks before he can return to work.

He has started a Go Fund Me account to help with medical bills.

“I am so thankful for all the help I have received,” Muskiewicz said.