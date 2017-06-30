× Take note: Cleveland traffic changes for July 4th weekend

CLEVELAND – It’s a big celebration weekend in the CLE with the start of the July 4th holiday.

But to fit all that celebrating in, some traffic patterns are going to have to change.

Starting Friday, June 30, the following changes will take effect:

Eastbound traffic lanes of St. Clair Avenue will close Friday at 8 p.m. and reopen around 11:30 p.m.

will close Friday at 8 p.m. and reopen around 11:30 p.m. Westbound lanes on St. Clair Avenue between E. 6th and Ontario Streets will remain closed until 6 a.m. Saturday, July 1

between E. 6th and Ontario Streets will remain closed until 6 a.m. Saturday, July 1 For those who routinely travel westbound toward Detroit Avenue from a starting point east of E.9th Street , the City recommends traveling southbound to Carnegie Avenue and then westbound across the Lorain/Carnegie Bridge to the Westside.

, the City recommends traveling southbound to Carnegie Avenue and then westbound across the Lorain/Carnegie Bridge to the Westside. For those who routinely travel E. 9th Street to reach I-71 southbound to I-90 westbound, the City recommends traveling eastbound to E. 14 and Carnegie following I-77 southbound to I-490 westbound to I-71 southbound and I-90 westbound.

There are also some road closures in effect for July 4th:

Route 2 both directions will be closed from Dead Man’s Curve to Lake Rd at 9:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. or as needed depending on crowd size

Here’s a list of fireworks in northeast Ohio.

Have a safe and fun weekend!