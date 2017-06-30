Storms possible early Saturday: here’s an hour-by-hour look at overnight hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire area through 4 AM. Heavy rainfall with rates up to 4″/hour have been detected by STORMFOX. Watch out for localized flooding in poor drainage areas. Showers and storms continue to develop along and ahead of the cold front, the front should clear the area by 2 AM.

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Friday overnight into Saturday:

Flash Flood WARNING for Lorain County until 11:45 p.m.

Flash Flood WARNING for Cuyahoga County until 12:30 a.m. Saturday

Flash Flood Watch continues through 4 am Saturday for portions of Ohio including Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood, and Wyandot.

Here's an hour-by-hour look at the forecast overnight