Star-Spangled Spectacular kicks off Fourth of July fun: Find more fireworks shows
CLEVELAND — The 28th Annual Star-Spangled Spectacular kicks off the Fourth of July festivities in Northeast Ohio Friday night.
The event, with live music from the world-renown Cleveland Orchestra, starts at 6 p.m. on Mall B, between the Global Center for Health Innovation and Cleveland Public Auditorium. The event is free, music and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Can’t make it to the Star-Spangled Spectacular? Then check out these other fireworks shows in our area.
ALLIANCE
July 4: dusk
Silver Park
July 4: 9:45 p.m.
Lock 3 — 200 S. Main St.
Details: Rib White and Blue, Akron’s National Rib Festival: June 30-July 4 on South Main Street in downtown Akron. Admission is FREE, and gates open at 11am.
July 4: 9:30 p.m. (Rain date is July 5)
Community Stadium — 1440 Hiner Avenue.
Details: Live music, food, fun, and fireworks.
July 4: 9:45 p.m.
Aurora West Pioneer Trail baseball fields.
Details: Live band at 7:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Moore Pavilion; food trailers.
July 4: 9:45 p.m.
Bays Days at Cahoon Park.
Details: Booths and rides, bubbles, classic cars, live music, and fireworks.
July 4 at 10 p.m.
During Grindstone Festival at Coe Lake
July 9 at 10 p.m. during the Home Days
BRUNSWICK
July 1 at 10:30 p.m.
Brunswick High School campus
CANTON
Monday, July 3, 9:45 p.m.
William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum
July 4: At dusk
Viewing areas: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk; Music Box Supper Club; Shooters on the Water; Superior Viaduct; Wendy Park; Whiskey Island; Flats East Bank Boardwalk; Settlers Landing; Voinovich Bicentennial Park; Edgewater Beach; Kirtland Park.
Details: Show brought to you by Light Up the Lake. Fireworks shot off from Dock 20 over Lake Erie in Downtown Cleveland.
July 4: 10 p.m.
Classic Park Stadium (gates open at 7:30 p.m.)
Details: Bring the family for a night of fun, food and fireworks!
July 4th: At dusk
Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach
Details: As part of Fairport Mardi Gras Festival
July 4: 10 p.m.
Bicentennial Park, 3486 S Smith Road.
Details: As part of the Brass Band of the Western Reserve and Fireworks display. Food, fun and fireworks for the whole family.
Saturday, July 8: At dusk (Rain date: July 9 at dusk)
Bohlken Park, 3885 West 210 Street.
Details: As part of Summerfest
July 4: At 8 p.m.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Golf Course, Al Mraz Drive.
Details: See the annual celebration on “The Strip,” the golf course, or the Old Firehouse Winery.
July 4: At 9:45 p.m. (Rain date: July 5)
Viewing areas from dock and lakefront.
Details: This year, a barge will be used to launch the fireworks. Please watch for signs at the Pavilion about dock closure for the day.
July 4: At 9:45 p.m.
Lakewood Park
Details: Live music, food, festivities, and fireworks.
LORAIN
July 1 after sunset
Rockin’ on the River event
MEDINA
July 3
Medina High School
Rain date: July 5
July 4: 9:50 p.m.
Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd.
Details: Free concert, food, refreshments and fireworks. Bring blanket or a lawn chair.
July 4: At dusk
Northeast section of the city
Details: Community celebration at 7 p.m. with a live band, children’s activities, and several food vendors.
July 4: At dusk
Huron County Fairgrounds, 940 Fair Road.
July 4: At dusk (Rain date: July 5)
Oberlin Recreation Complex, 225 West Hamilton Road.
ORRVILLE
July 8 10:15 p.m.
Orr Park
July 4: At dusk
- Perry Street, Port Clinton, Ohio.
Details: Concerts, contests, food, fun, and fireworks!
July 4: At 11 p.m.
From Cedar Point Amusement Park
Details: On July 4 only, watch fireworks light up the Lake Erie shoreline and upgrade to VIP viewing with 3-D glasses, a reserved seat on the beach, plus all-you-can-eat food and drinks for just $25 + tax.
July 4: At dusk
Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road.
July 4: At dusk
Firestone Park
Details: Parade, festival, and fireworks.
July 4: 10 p.m.
Foltz Parkway Athletic Fields
WADSWORTH
July 3 at dusk
Downtown Wadsworth
July 4: At dusk
Clague Park, at Clague and Hilliard roads.
July 4: 9:45 p.m.
South High School
July 4: 10 p.m. (festival kicks off at 5 p.m.)
Burbank/Old Man Road soccer field