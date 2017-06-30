× Red, white and mew! Reduced adoption fees at Cleveland APL

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Animal Protective League is reducing the cost of adoption fees over the Fourth of July weekend.

From Friday to Monday, cats at $5 and kittens are $25. They are regularly $45 and $95. New pet parents will also get a free collar and ID tag.

“As we all prepare to celebrate Independence Day, we see red, white and blue everywhere, but here at the APL, we’re seeing red, white and mew!” said Sharon Harvey, President and CEO of the Cleveland APL in a news release on Friday.

“There are many cats and kittens who are looking for loving homes. As the 4th of July is a time when many pets go missing, we want to help to emphasize the importance of having proper identification on your cats and dogs, so we are providing free collars and tags with every adoption. The four-day weekend is a great time to add to your family, so take advantage and adopt today.”

The Cleveland APL is located on Willey Avenue in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.