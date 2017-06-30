× Panera Bread delivers funds for Cleveland APL this Summer

[CLEVELAND, OH] – Panera Bread is proud to announce a new partnership with the Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) designed to raise awareness for the popular fast casual chain’s new delivery offering while also raising funds for one of Northeast Ohio’s best-known animal advocacy organizations.

The partnership will encompass a three-week-long promotion called the “APL Days of Summer Delivered by Panera Bread” through which Panera will donate a portion of every delivery order back to the cause. From July 1 – July 21, $1 from every completed delivery order from participating bakery-cafes in Cleveland, Akron, and Canton, Ohio will be donated to the Cleveland APL up to $15,000.00 (excludes Catering orders).

During the months of July and August, the Cleveland APL will also receive funds from Panera Bread’s Operation Dough-Nation collection canisters at the registers of its nearly 50 Cleveland, Akron, Canton cafés.

“We truly appreciate all of the support from our friends at Panera Bread,” said Cleveland APL President and CEO, Sharon Harvey. “The donations we receive through the ‘APL Days of Summer Delivered by Panera Bread’ and ‘Operation Dough-Nation’ will help us to make a difference that really matters for the more than 14,000 animals we will help this year. Whether we are rescuing animals from abuse and neglect, helping good pet owners who are down on their luck, or finding thousands of animals the loving families they deserve, it is the generosity of friends like Panera Bread, their customers, and other animal-loving supporters in our community that makes the work we do possible.”

Panera Bread launched its new delivery service in the region just last month, allowing customers the ability to place a single order online and have it delivered directly to their home or office as long as they are within a designated 8-minute delivery radius from the delivery café.

Delivery requires a minimum order of only $5.00 with the addition of a $3.00 deliver charge. All delivery orders are currently placed online (credit card only) using the Panera Bread app or at panerabread.com.

About Covelli Enterprises

Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC with more than 300 bakery-cafés in seven states. In 2016, the company donated more than $28 million to charity through unsold bread products for local hunger relief agencies and monetary donations to other non-profit organizations. www.covelli.com

About The Cleveland Animal Protective League

Located in the Tremont area of Cleveland, the Cleveland Animal Protective League relies solely on donations and program fees to assist more than 14,000 homeless animals a year through a variety of progressive programs in addition to investigating and prosecuting animal cruelty in Cuyahoga County. The Cleveland APL has been creating happily ever afters in Northeast Ohio since 1913. www.ClevelandAPL.org