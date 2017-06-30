Man accused in North Royalton triple murder held without bond

CLEVELAND — The man accused of killing a woman and her two daughters in their North Royalton was arraigned Friday morning.

George Brinkman, 45, appeared in Cuyahoga County Municipal Court Friday, where he pleaded not guilty.

Judge Brendan Sheehan revoked Brinkman’s bond, which was originally set at $75 million. His next court appearance is July 9, for a pretrial at 9 a.m.

Judge Sheehan said, “I feel like this is the perfect case for no bond.”

Brinkman was indicted Tuesday on 13 counts of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and offenses against a human corpse.

If convicted, Brinkman would be eligible for the death penalty, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On June 11, Suzanne Taylor, 45, was found dead in her house on Ridge Road, along with Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18. Court documents said Brinkman cut Suzanne Taylor’s throat and hid the murder weapon.

Brinkman is also charged in the murders of his employers: Rogell E. John, 71, and Roberta Ray John, 64. The couple were discovered dead in their Lake Township house. Authorities said they were shot.

Continuing coverage on this story here